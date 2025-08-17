Aug. 17 Comedy Story Slam at Ten20
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Aug. 17 Comedy Story Slam at Ten20
Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for the first Comedy Story Slam from Louisville Laughs.
Comics and others will share funny, true stories from their experiences
Tickets are free.
Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/112840/t/tickets
Info
Comedy, Food & Drink