Aug. 17 Comedy Story Slam at Ten20

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for the first Comedy Story Slam from Louisville Laughs.

Comics and others will share funny, true stories from their experiences

Tickets are free.

Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/112840/t/tickets