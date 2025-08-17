Aug. 17 Comedy Story Slam at Ten20

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for the first Comedy Story Slam from Louisville Laughs.

Comics and others will share funny, true stories from their experiences

Tickets are free.

Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/112840/t/tickets

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
