Author David Bell at Capitol Arts Center

David Bell is the USA Today-bestselling author of eleven novels from Berkley/Penguin, including Kill All Your Darlings , The Request , Layover , Somebody's Daughter , and Bring Her Home. His work has been translated into numerous foreign languages, included on several bestseller lists, nominated for the Pushcart Prize five times, and, in 2013, won the prestigious Prix Polar International de Cognac for best crime novel by an international author.

He is a professor of English at Western Kentucky University where he co-founded and directs the MFA program in creative writing.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org