Author David Sedaris at Carmichael's

Carmichael’s Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

David Sedaris is coming to Louisville and Carmichael's is having a party!

We are thrilled to announce that David Sedaris is returning to Carmichael's for a reading and book signing. To celebrate, we're throwing a street party on Bayly Ave.

6:00 PM – Street Party Begins

7:00 PM – Reading, Q&A

7:50 PM (aprox.) – Book Signing Begins

A Few Details:

David will be reading from his new book Theft by Finding. The event is free and open to the public, but if you would like a reserved spot in the book signing line, you will need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $30 each and include both a copy of Theft By Finding and a reserved spot in line after the reading. Seats are first come first served for everyone.

For more information visit carmichaelsbookstore.com

Carmichael's Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

