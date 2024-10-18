× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Author Emily St. John Mandel Capitol Arts Center

Emily St. John Mandel is the bestselling author of numerous novels, including Station Eleven and Sea of Tranquility. Her novel Station Eleven, which was a finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award, won the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Toronto Book Award, and the Morning News Tournament of Books, and was adapted into a limited series for HBO. A previous novel, The Singer's Gun, was the 2014 winner of the Prix Mystere de la Critique in France. Her short fiction and essays have been anthologized in numerous collections, including Best American Mystery Stories 2013.

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/