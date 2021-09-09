Author Jason Reynolds at Capitol Arts Center

Jason Reynolds is an award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Jason's many books include Miles Morales: Spider Man , the Track series ( Ghost , Patina , Sunny , and Lu ), Long Way Down , which received a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, and a Correta Scott King Honor, and Look Both Ways , which was a National Book Award Finalist. His latest book, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You , is a collaboration with Ibram X. Kendi.

Free, but reservations required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org