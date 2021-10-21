Author Jeff Zentner in Conversation with Silas House
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Jeff Zentner is the author of New York Times Notable Book The Serpent King , Goodbye Days, and Rayne & Delilah’s Midnite Matinee. He has won the William C. Morris Award, the Amelia Elizabeth Walden Award, the International Literacy Association Award, and the Westchester Fiction Award. He’s a two-time Southern Book Prize finalist, been longlisted for the Carnegie Medal and UKLA, and was a finalist for the Indies Choice Award. He was selected as a Publishers Weekly Flying Start and an Indies Introduce pick. His books have been translated into fifteen languages. Before becoming a writer, he was a musician who recorded with Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, and Debbie Harry. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
Free, but reservations required.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org