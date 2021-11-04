Author Shelia Stovall at Warren County Public Library

Librarian Emma Baker, a young and childless widow, believes her dream to build a family is over. It’s been two years since a student accidentally stabbed Emma’s husband to death, and her grief has stifled any interest in romance—until she meets Pastor Luke Davis. But when Emma learns Luke is counseling her husband’s killer fresh out of jail, her temper gets in the way. Meanwhile, Emma discovers twelve-year-old Harley, abandoned by her drug-addict mother, hiding in the library, and takes the girl in as her foster mom. Then a young mother is made homeless by an apartment fire, and Emma opens her home again. One person and one prayer at a time, Emma begins to discover hope.

Shelia Stovall is the Director of a small-town library in southern Kentucky, where only strangers mention her last name, and the children call her Miss Shelia. The only hobby Shelia loves more than reading uplifting stories of hope is writing them.

