Author Silas House Live at The Capitol

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Presented by Warren County Public Library

SILAS HOUSE is the nationally bestselling author of the novels--Clay's Quilt, 2001; A Parchment of Leaves, 2003; The Coal Tattoo, 2005; Eli the Good, 2009; and Same Sun Here (co-authored with Neela Vaswani) 2012, and Southernmost (June 2018)--as well as a book of creative nonfiction--Something's Rising, co-authored with Jason Howard, 2009; and three plays. His latest novel, Lark Ascending, was released in September 2022.

Reservations required. 

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org

