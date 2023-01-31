Author Silas House Live at The Capitol

Presented by Warren County Public Library

SILAS HOUSE is the nationally bestselling author of the novels--Clay's Quilt, 2001; A Parchment of Leaves, 2003; The Coal Tattoo, 2005; Eli the Good, 2009; and Same Sun Here (co-authored with Neela Vaswani) 2012, and Southernmost (June 2018)--as well as a book of creative nonfiction--Something's Rising, co-authored with Jason Howard, 2009; and three plays. His latest novel, Lark Ascending, was released in September 2022.

For more information call (270) 781-4882