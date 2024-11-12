Author of Solito: A Memoir to speak at Main Library

Javier Zamora has been named the recipient of the 2024 Spalding Prize for the Promotion of Peace and Justice in Literature, awarded by the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University. Zamora is the author of the award-winning, best-selling memoir Solito, published by Hogarth in 2022. He is also a published poet. Zamora will give a presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the Main Library, 301 York Street. The event is presented in partnership among the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing, the Louisville Free Public Library, and the Library Foundation. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. To register, visit LFPL.org/Authors or call (502) 574-1644. A book signing will follow, with books provided by Carmichael’s Bookstore.

For more information call (502) 574-1644 or visit http://LFPL.org/Authors