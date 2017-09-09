B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer

to Google Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00

Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205

B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer

Love Bacon? The B3 Fest, benefitting Kosair Charities, is a celebration of Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer. Located at the historical aviation hanger at Bowman Field in Louisville, the B3 Fest kicks off Saturday, September 9th with twenty of Louisville's finest chefs sampling their fantastic bacon delicacies and competing for the top prize...Best of the Fest. And belly up to our incredible bacon bar with more bacon that you have probably ever seen. Over 10,000 pieces of bacon will be served on this bacon-licious evening! Dance the night away to the sounds of the Soul River Band. Silent auction for Kosair Charities. Event starts at 6 pm with VIP entrance one hour early at 5 pm.

For more information visit b3fest.com 

Info
Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
502-905-2236
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer - 2017-09-09 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™