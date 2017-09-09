B3 Fest, Bacon Bourbon and Beer

Love Bacon? The B3 Fest, benefitting Kosair Charities, is a celebration of Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer. Located at the historical aviation hanger at Bowman Field in Louisville, the B3 Fest kicks off Saturday, September 9th with twenty of Louisville's finest chefs sampling their fantastic bacon delicacies and competing for the top prize...Best of the Fest. And belly up to our incredible bacon bar with more bacon that you have probably ever seen. Over 10,000 pieces of bacon will be served on this bacon-licious evening! Dance the night away to the sounds of the Soul River Band. Silent auction for Kosair Charities. Event starts at 6 pm with VIP entrance one hour early at 5 pm.

For more information visit b3fest.com