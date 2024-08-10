× Expand Heistand House Heistand House/Taylor Co Museum BBQ & Bluegrass

BBQ & Bluegrass in Campbellsville

The annual Heistand House and Taylor County Museum BBQ & Bluegrass is this August 10 from 5pm-7pm at the Community Center located at 1425 Hodgenville Road!

The BBQ & Fixins' will be catered by Brothers Restaurant and this year the Bluegrass music will feature Rounder's Station!

Advanced ticket purchase is required and can be purchased at Citizens Bank, Cozy Comfort, both located on Campbellsville Main Street, or the Taylor Regional Archive Center located at 1076 Campbellsville Bypass. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple and music-only tickets can be purchased at the door for only $5.

For more information call 2704653786.