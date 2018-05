The Buzz on Beekeeping

The lunch and lecture will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center. Bring your own brown bag lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Free parking.

RSVP to (859) 491-4003.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org