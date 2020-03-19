BCM Brown Bag Lunch: Archaeological Cemetery Relocation

Doug Vonstrohe, vice-president and archaeologist of K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC will explain how archaeologists uncover and relocate cemeteries, including the steps taken from identification to reburial.

The lunch and presentation will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the museum's TOYOTA Education Center at 1600 Montague Drive-Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Guests should bring thei r own brown bag lunches. BCM will provide drinks, dessert and discourse. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations requested at 859-491-4003

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

