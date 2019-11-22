BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House

to Google Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House

Friday, November 22 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album. BEAUTIFUL is currently playing to sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House - 2019-11-22 20:00:00