BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Lexington Opera House

Friday, November 22 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album. BEAUTIFUL is currently playing to sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com