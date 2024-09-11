× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing BENT Poster

BENT at Trager Family JCC

BENT follows the journey of Max, a gay man in 1930’s Berlin, through the vibrant gay and drag scene of Germany to the devastating horrors of Dachau concentration camp. Along the way we encounter many of Max’s former lovers and his family’s desperate attempts to lead him out of Germany and into safety. Max, concealing his true identity under a yellow star of David, ultimately finds solace in his love for Horst, a fellow prisoner marked with a pink triangle for his homosexuality. Despite their bond in the darkness of the camp, both Max and Horst face tragic fates as victims of hatred, violence, and persecution.

Written by Adam Sherman.

Directed by Tony Lewis with assistance from Alex Roby.

WED SEP 11 THRU SUN SEP 22TIMES VARY EACH SHOWING

For more information visit dragdaddy.pro