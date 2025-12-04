BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC

 “Yes, Virginia The Musical” is an original production based on the true story of the 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897, inquiring about the existence of Santa Claus.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270.904.1880
to
Google Calendar - BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC - 2025-12-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC - 2025-12-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC - 2025-12-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC - 2025-12-04 19:30:00 ical