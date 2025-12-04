BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
BG OnStage: Yes Virginia The Musical at The SKyPAC
“Yes, Virginia The Musical” is an original production based on the true story of the 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897, inquiring about the existence of Santa Claus.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101