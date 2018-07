BG Onstage: Elf The Musical JR

Public Performance: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy musical follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Public Performance Tickets: $10 for Adults, $8 for ages 6-18, $5 for kids 5 and under.

For more information call (270) 904-1382 or visit bgonstage.org