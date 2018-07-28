BG Onstage: Into the Woods

Van Meter Hall 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BG Onstage: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

July 27, 28  at 7 pm & July 29 2 pm

August 4 at 2 pm & 7 pm, August 5 at 2 pm

For more information call  (270) 904-1382  or visit bgonstage.org

