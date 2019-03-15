BG Onstage: Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a delightful adapatation created specifically for Broadway Junior performers.

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends - and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class Junie has trouble reading the blackboard - and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting. Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones JR. will capture your audiences' and Broadway Junior performers' hearts - just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

For more information call (270) 904-1382 or visit bgonstage.org