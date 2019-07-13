BG Wine Festival at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

BG Wine Festival at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Twelve wineries around Kentucky are teaming up to bring you the ultimate wine drinking experience! On July 13 from 11:00 pm-6:00 pm, you can be a part of the first wine festival ever held at the Historic RailPark. Live music and food truck onsite. Pre-Sale tickets are just $20, at the door for $25.

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation
2707457317
