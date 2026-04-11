BG Wine Festival at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Join us for the 8th BG Wine Fest! We’re presenting a joint fundraiser to support the Historic RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association! It is an afternoon festival full of wine sampling, live music, shopping, and food trucks!

Every dollar you contribute – through tickets, sponsorships, memberships, and the silent auction – supports our efforts to continue the preservation of the Historic RailPark. Thank you in advance! We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com