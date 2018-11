BG-WC JayCees Christmas Parade

A Bowling Green tradition, share the Christmas spirit with family, friends, marching bands and of course Santa Claus! Be sure to visit the Christmas Market in Fountain Square and surrounding boutiques and eateries for hot cocoa and goodies.

Parade route begins at Main & College Streets and ends at 6th Avenue & State Street.

For more information please follow on Facebook: bgchristmasparade