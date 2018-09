BJo's Kentucky Opry Christmas at Mountain Arts Center

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 15, 2018

Show Dates and times are as follows:

Saturday December 1 - 7pm

Friday December 7 - 7pm

Saturday December 8 - 2pm & 7pm

Sunday December 9 - 2pm

Friday December 14 - 7pm

Saturday December 15 - 7pm

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com