BLACKBERRY SMOKE - RATTLE, RAMBLE and ROLL TOUR at Beaver Dam

BLACKBERRY SMOKE is bringing their RATTLE, RAMBLE and ROLL TOUR to The DAM on Saturday, October 4, 2025 with a “Half A Tank Of Gas And A Fist Full Of Overdrive!” Special guest Drake White is the direct support for this show. An additional surprise guest will be announced at a later date. This is the third consecutive year that Blackberry Smoke has performed at The DAM. The concert is part of the 2025 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/