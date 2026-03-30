BRET MICHAELS at Beaver Dam

With over three generations of fans, BRET MICHAELS remains one of the most recognizable and enduring figures in rock music. As the frontman of Poison and a successful solo artist, he has sold more than 100 million records, digital downloads, and streams worldwide. His catalog of hits includes Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Nothin’ But A Good Time, Talk Dirty to Me, Go That Far, and fan-favorite covers like Your Mama Don’t Dance.

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