BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Louisville's Reckoning With Race

Louisville recently declared racism a public health crisis, the University of Louisville pledged to build the premier anti-racist university, are these steps to real change as we deal with inequities in what is still a segregated city? Join us as we tackle the tough topic of race, if we’re truly making progress, and how each of us plays a role for lasting change.

Panelists

GREG FISCHER, Louisville Mayor

DR. NEELI BENDAPUDI, President, University of Louisville

DR. RICKY JONES, Graduate Director & Chair, Pan-African Studies Department, University of Louisville

SENATOR GERALD NEAL (D), District 33

LAMONT COLLINS, President & CEO, Roots 101

KETURAH HERRON, Policy Strategist, ACLU

Co-Moderators

RACHEL PLATT, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum

RENEE SHAW, KET

Question Facilitator

RON JONES, Community Relations Manager, 104.7 FM WLOU/1240 AM WLLV

