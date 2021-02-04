BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Louisville's Reckoning With Race
to
Virtual - Any location with a stable Internet connection and access to ZOOM. NA NA, Kentucky NA
BRIDGING THE DIVIDE — Louisville's Reckoning With Race
Louisville recently declared racism a public health crisis, the University of Louisville pledged to build the premier anti-racist university, are these steps to real change as we deal with inequities in what is still a segregated city? Join us as we tackle the tough topic of race, if we’re truly making progress, and how each of us plays a role for lasting change.
Panelists
GREG FISCHER, Louisville Mayor
DR. NEELI BENDAPUDI, President, University of Louisville
DR. RICKY JONES, Graduate Director & Chair, Pan-African Studies Department, University of Louisville
SENATOR GERALD NEAL (D), District 33
LAMONT COLLINS, President & CEO, Roots 101
KETURAH HERRON, Policy Strategist, ACLU
Co-Moderators
RACHEL PLATT, Director of Community Engagement, Frazier History Museum
RENEE SHAW, KET
Question Facilitator
RON JONES, Community Relations Manager, 104.7 FM WLOU/1240 AM WLLV
For more information visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar-of-events/a-night-with-the-met