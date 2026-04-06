BRIT FLOYD ANNOUNCES “THE MOON, THE WALL AND BEYOND” TOUR at Gatton Park

This year’s “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” world tour honors Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums and promises to be BRIT FLOYD’s most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band.

For more information visit www.gattonpark.org