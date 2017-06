BUSH concert at Fourth Street Live!

Friday, July 21, 2017

Doors 7pm. Show 8pm.

Rock out with us at the BUSH concert on the Fourth Street Live! main stage!

GA and VIP tickets on-sale now!

GA tickets are $15. VIP Meet & Greet Package available!

Doors at 7pm. Show is at 8pm.

Event is 21+ to enter.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events