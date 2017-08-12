Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

Jamie Donaldson to Demonstrate Wood Turning at Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Jamie Donaldson, of Georgetown, will demonstrate woodturning on the lathe from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Donaldson is active in both regional and national woodturning associations and is in demand as a demonstrator. His works often are asymmetrical and he enjoys using various stains to bring out the natural character of the wood he turns.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov