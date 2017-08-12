Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

to Google Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

Jamie Donaldson to Demonstrate Wood Turning at Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Jamie Donaldson, of Georgetown, will demonstrate woodturning on the lathe from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Donaldson is active in both regional and national woodturning associations and is in demand as a demonstrator. His works often are asymmetrical and he enjoys using various stains to bring out the natural character of the wood he turns.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Info
Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
to Google Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wood Turning Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center - 2017-08-12 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™