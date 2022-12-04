Baby Shark Live! at the Carson Center

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the Holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show! This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org