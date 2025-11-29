Bachelor Santa at RiverPark Center

The magic of Christmas is coming home to Kentucky with the world premiere of Bachelor Santa, a heartwarming holiday film shot entirely in Owensboro. The premiere event will take place on Saturday, November 29 at 7PM at RiverPark Center.

The red carpet rolls out at 6PM, bringing a touch of Hollywood sparkle to the Bluegrass. The event will also be livestreamed, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to the celebration featuring the film’s stars Jason Tobias, Ella Cannon, and Grace Patterson, plus a few festive surprises!

Produced by Goldenrod Film & Television, Bachelor Santa celebrates Kentucky’s growing film industry and the Owensboro community that helped bring the story to life.

The film highlights Owensboro’s landmarks, local businesses, and welcoming spirit. The production created opportunities for area filmmakers, partnered with regional vendors, and benefited from the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive, which continues to drive the state’s expanding film economy.

In the spirit of giving, The Country Station 92.5 WBKR will be on-site during the premiere, collecting donations for Christmas Wish. Guests are welcome to bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a cash donation to support this meaningful local cause. Since 1976, Christmas Wish has worked to ensure that every child in the tri-state area experiences the joy of the holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the community, more than 8,000 children received gifts under their tree last year.

So don’t miss this exclusive premiere and enjoy a festive evening filled with holiday cheer, celebrity appearances, and a few magical surprises to make this a night to remember! Tickets for Bachelor Santa are on sale now Ticketmaster.com and at the RiverPark Center Box Office. For more information, please visit the RiverPark Center Box Office or call 270-687-2770. Box office hours currently are Monday – Friday from 10AM to 3PM.

