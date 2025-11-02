Bachtoberfest 2025 at West Sixth Brewing
West Sixth Brewing 501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Bachtoberfest 2025
ur annual fundraiser: a fun-filled event with German food, folksongs, beer, wine, silent auction and raffle, along with entertainment by members of the Choir and friends. $80 gets you not only a pair of drink tickets and great German-inspired food and music, but also 5 raffle tickets for fabulous prizes, including "bares Geld" (hard cash), and a silent auction! Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.
For more information visit kentuckybachchoir.org