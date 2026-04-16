Backcountry Discovery Hike & Tour at Bernheim Forest
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Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
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Backcountry Discovery Hike & Tour at Bernheim Forest
Go beyond the familiar and discover Bernheim’s backcountry on a guided van tour led by our Volunteer Naturalists. Travel along Bernheim’s gravel backroads to explore remote areas of the forest.
For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/
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Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor