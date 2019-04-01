Backyard Wilderness Exhibit & Bioblitz

Thanks to HHMI | Tangled Bank Studios, the Newport branch is hosting an exhibit that encourages families to engage with nature through investigation and observation during the entire month of April. The Backyard Wilderness exhibit show us the wonders of nature before we even wander into our backyards and encourages us to make connections with nature that don't require a WiFi connection. The exhibit was created in conjunction with the Imax film, Backyard Wilderness, which is currently showing in theaters across the country. Family activity guides will be provided to allow you to begin investigating in your own backyard. You may also download the app, Seek by iNaturalist, to discover what species of plants, birds, insects, mammals, etc., are growing or living near you. Or, to truly be WiFi free, ask a librarian to help you locate one of our many identification guides to check out and take with you into your own backyard wilderness adventure. All ages.

Along with the exhibit, the library is sponsoring a bioglitz, an intense period of biological survey in an attempt to record all living species within a designated area. Our bioblitz focuses on the species in either your backyard, the Library's yard or in one of the many parks in the city of Newport. We are looking for whatever plants, amphibians, fungi, fish, reptiles, arachnids, birds, insects, mollusks or mammals you can find in those areas. To learn what species typically reside in our area, you may download the app Seek by iNaturalist, or check out one of our many nature guides. You may also stop by our Newport Branch to pick up a species bioblitz form to use to record all your findings. (A downloadable version of the form will be available here beginning April 1.) This sheet will also provide a sampling of species to look for in our area and a map of all our parks. If you bring your completed bioblitz form back to our Newport Branch and show it to one of our librarians, we will give you an entry form to win one of our outdoor adventure kits or your very own nature guide. A bonus entry form will be given to anyone visiting five or more of Newport's parks.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org