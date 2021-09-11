Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center Hosts Twilight in the Gardens

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center Announces Twilight in the Gardens

The Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, situated in the Historic Licking Riverside District of Covington, will host Twilight in the Gardens on September 11, 2021 on its Covington campus. Twilight in the Gardens is Baker Hunt’s largest fundraiser. On this special night of food, fun, and art, the gardens of Baker Hunt will be lit up for the community to enjoy. Proceeds from the event provide funding for children’s and community programming.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of great food art demonstrations by Baker Hunt Instructors, and plenty of fun.

About Baker Hunt

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people in the community through art education and cultural enrichment. A legacy of Margaretta Baker Hunt, Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students school age to adult through art classes and workshops each year.

For more information call 859-431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org