Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center Hosts Music in the Gardens

Free but registration is required

Music by Sarah Asher and Josh Ferreira.

About Baker Hunt

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people in the community through art education and cultural enrichment. A legacy of Margaretta Baker Hunt, Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students school age to adult through art classes and workshops each year.

For more information call 859-431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org