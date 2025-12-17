Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center Presents Mid Life Reverie

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces the first, free concert of the new year, Mid Life Reverie. Join us January 23rd, 2026 for free tunes in the historic ballroom of the Scudder House, located on the Baker Hunt Campus at 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the band beginning at 7:00 pm. The performance will run approximately 2 hours. There will be a cash bar complete with adult beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The local Community Montessori will be serving food and baked goods. Admission is free, HOWEVER space is limited and registration is required. Guest without a reservation will be turned down at the door. Registration is available at www.bakerhunt.org. Parking is also available in the private lot of Baker Hunt, located on 7th Street, between Greenup and Sanford.

This concert is made possible through the generosity of the R.C. Durr Foundation.

About Baker Hunt

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people in the community through art education and cultural enrichment. A legacy of Margaretta Baker Hunt, Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students school age to adult through art classes and workshops each year.

For more information call 859-431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org