Baker Hunt Open Mic Night

Baker Hunt is hosting a free, community Open Mic Night!

We welcome poets, musicians, comedians, actors, and more. Performers are invited to participate with spoken word, comedy skits, short stories, songs, music, and so on. Each participant will get up to 5 minutes on the stage. Come perform, or just watch! We will have a cash bar and snacks available for purchase.

This event is recommended for guests ages 18+, due to the potential of sensitive topics, and the uncontrolled nature of subject material. Nudity is prohibited

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org.