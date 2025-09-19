Baker Hunt Regional Art Show

to

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Baker Hunt Regional Art Show

 Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center, along with DBL Law, are pleased to present an exhibition highlighting the artwork of regional artists. Baker Hunt curated the art exhibit, which is showcased in the beautifully renovated DBL building at 109 E. Fourth St., Covington, Kentucky. The show will run from now through February 20rd, 2026. Guided tours are free and available to the public, however registration is required. Tour times and registration are available at www.bakerhunt.org/events

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org.

Info

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Baker Hunt Regional Art Show - 2025-09-19 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Baker Hunt Regional Art Show - 2025-09-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Baker Hunt Regional Art Show - 2025-09-19 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Baker Hunt Regional Art Show - 2025-09-19 12:00:00 ical