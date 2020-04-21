Baking Class With Hannah Markley at Hindman Settlement School

Hindman Settlement School 71 Center Street, Hindman, Kentucky 41822

Baking Class With Hannah Markley at Hindman Settlement School

 April 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join our creative writing fellow, Hannah Markley, as she leads a class on how to make granola. Hannah has lived in many different places over the years and worked in multiple bakeries developing an extensive knowledge of baking. This is sure to be a fun and informative evening!

For more information visit hindmansettlement.org

Hindman Settlement School 71 Center Street, Hindman, Kentucky 41822
