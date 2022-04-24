Balloonacy at Lexington Children's Theatre
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
BalloonacyBy Barry Kornhauser
Some stories don’t require words to make an impact on your heart. Balloonacy follows the unlikely friendship of a lonely old man and a magical red balloon. This Theatre for the Very Young Production is perfect for ages 3-7 and is all about the rediscovery of play and of the unruly joy it brings. Balloonacy is full of moments to make you laugh, cry, and remind you that you are never alone in the world.
Family Weekend Performances
Sunday, April 24 – 2:00pm
Saturday, April 30 – 11:00am & 2:00pm*
Sunday, May 1 – 2:00pm
Saturday, May 7 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm
Sunday, May 8 – 2:00pm
*Pay What You Will
^Sensory Friendly
School Day Matinees
Tuesday – Friday, April 26-29
Tuesday – Friday, May 3-6
10:00am
Balloonacy is recommended for PreK - 5th grade Curricular Connections – Friendship, Compassion, Imagination, Acceptance
Best enjoyed by ages 3-7
Location: The LCT Learning Stage
Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org