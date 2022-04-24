Balloonacy at Lexington Children's Theatre

× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre BalloonacyBy Barry Kornhauser

Some stories don’t require words to make an impact on your heart. Balloonacy follows the unlikely friendship of a lonely old man and a magical red balloon. This Theatre for the Very Young Production is perfect for ages 3-7 and is all about the rediscovery of play and of the unruly joy it brings. Balloonacy is full of moments to make you laugh, cry, and remind you that you are never alone in the world.

Family Weekend Performances

Sunday, April 24 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 30 – 11:00am & 2:00pm*

Sunday, May 1 – 2:00pm

Saturday, May 7 – 11:00am^ & 2:00pm

Sunday, May 8 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

^Sensory Friendly

School Day Matinees

Tuesday – Friday, April 26-29

Tuesday – Friday, May 3-6

10:00am

Balloonacy is recommended for PreK - 5th grade Curricular Connections – Friendship, Compassion, Imagination, Acceptance

Best enjoyed by ages 3-7

Location: The LCT Learning Stage

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org