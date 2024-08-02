Balloons over the Bluegrass - Boyle County Airport

Hot air balloons are returning to Danville! Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the Danville-Boyle County Airport proudly presents “Balloons Over the Bluegrass,” scheduled for Friday, August 2nd at 5 p.m. Mark your calendars and prepare to join in at the airport for an evening filled with breathtaking hot air balloons, vibrant colors, food, live music, and plenty of fun for the family.

Stay turned for more updates as we draw closer to the event.

For more information, please visit danvillekentucky.com/event/balloons-over-the-bluegrass/

