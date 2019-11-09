Balsam Range at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Join us for the Fall Concert Series presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and The Staton Foundation! By purchasing a series ticket, you will receive a ticket in the same seat for the following concerts:

The SteelDrivers - 10/5

We Banjo 3 - 10/12

Della Mae - 10/19

Balsam Range - 11/9

The Grascals - 11/23

The Po' Ramblin' Boys - 11/30

Doors open at 5 pm, show starts at 7 pm for all concerts. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 pm, and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. Bundle museum admission with your tickets for a discounted rate.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org