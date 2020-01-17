Band of the South at Preston Arts Center

to Google Calendar - Band of the South at Preston Arts Center - 2020-01-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Band of the South at Preston Arts Center - 2020-01-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Band of the South at Preston Arts Center - 2020-01-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Band of the South at Preston Arts Center - 2020-01-17 19:30:00



The Air National Guard Band of the South is one of the most acclaimed concert bands in the country. They will be giving a free concert at the Preston Arts Center located on the Henderson Community College Campus. Canned food donations will be accepted at the door to support local food pantries.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-826-3128
