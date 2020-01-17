× Expand Air National Guard Renowned Air National Guard Band of the South

Band of the South at Preston Arts Center

The Air National Guard Band of the South is one of the most acclaimed concert bands in the country. They will be giving a free concert at the Preston Arts Center located on the Henderson Community College Campus. Canned food donations will be accepted at the door to support local food pantries.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org