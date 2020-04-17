Bandstand at Lexington Opera House

Friday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

“The show defies you not to be moved” (Time Out New York).

Sponsored by: Central Bank and Keeneland

Book and Lyrics by: Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor

Music by: Richard Oberacker

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com