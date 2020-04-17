Bandstand at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Friday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 18 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 19 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
“The show defies you not to be moved” (Time Out New York).
Sponsored by: Central Bank and Keeneland
Book and Lyrics by: Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor
Music by: Richard Oberacker
For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com