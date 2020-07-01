Bandstand at Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Theater & Dance
