Bandstand at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is pleased to announce the new 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Carson Center. There will be one performance for all shows. Broadway Series Subscription Renewal Forms will be mailed to current subscribers. New and Renewing Subscribers will be able to purchase online. Subscriptions start at $310.17. For questions, please visit the Carson Center Box Office or call (270) 450-4444. CSI and Baptist Health Paducah are the season sponsors.

Subscriptions for the coming year will include seven productions:

Once On This Island on October 12, 2019;

Escape To Margaritaville on November 4, 2019;

Fiddler On the Roof on December 26, 2019;

The SpongeBob Musical on January 20, 2020;

Waitress on March 19, 2020,

Bandstand on April 20, 2020

Beautiful on June 8, 2020.

From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org