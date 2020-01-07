Bandstand the Musical at Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 Bandstand the Musical at Paramount Arts Center

 From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Six soldiers return from war and, through the power of music, finally find a place to call home. “The show defies you not to be moved” (Time Out New York).

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
