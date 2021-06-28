Barbasol Junior Championship

The Barbasol Junior Championship will be contested June 28-July 1, 2021 at Keene Trace Golf Club (Keene Run Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The tournament will gather top junior golfers from across the world and promises to be an unforgettable junior golf experience for each and every player. The overall champion will earn an exemption into the 2021 PGA Tour Barbasol Championship (July 15-18) and will have the unique opportunity of competing in a PGA Tour event.

 The Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that is played in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The 2021 tournament will take place July 15-18 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club. C

For more information visit barbasolchampionship.com

Info

