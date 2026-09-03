× Expand Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau Sunset on Paducah's Barbecue on the River festival

Barbecue on the River in Paducah

Experience the smoky flavors, live music, and community spirit of Barbecue on the River, a beloved Paducah tradition! Each year, this festival brings together the region’s best pitmasters, serving up mouthwatering barbecue while supporting local charities. Stroll along the scenic riverfront, savoring three days of delicious eats, craft vendors, and entertainment!

For more information visit paducah.travel/events/annual-festivals-and-events/barbecue-on-the-river/